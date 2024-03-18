Russia releases early returns showing Vladimir Putin has nearly 88% of votes in an election where opposition was stifled, reports AP.
PTI | Moscow | Updated: 18-03-2024 00:11 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 00:11 IST
Russia releases early returns showing Vladimir Putin has nearly 88% of votes in an election where opposition was stifled, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Vladimir Putin
Advertisement