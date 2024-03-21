Legal team going to SC Registrar's house to seek urgent hearing: AAP's Atishi on party moving SC against arrest of Delhi CM Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 21-03-2024 22:22 IST
- Country:
- India
