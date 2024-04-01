We have to find a solution, we have to work it out with Sri Lankan govt: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Katchatheevu issue.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2024 09:49 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 09:49 IST
We have to find a solution, we have to work it out with Sri Lankan govt: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Katchatheevu issue.
