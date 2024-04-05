Vistara expects operations to normalise by May; stretched pilot roster caused flight disruptions: CEO Vinod Kannan tells PTI in interview.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 18:41 IST
Vistara expects operations to normalise by May; stretched pilot roster caused flight disruptions: CEO Vinod Kannan tells PTI in interview.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vistara
- Vinod Kannan
Advertisement