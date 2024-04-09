NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and state Congress president Nana Patole announce seat sharing.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2024 12:10 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 12:10 IST
- Country:
- India
NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and state Congress president Nana Patole announce seat sharing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shiv Sena
- Congress
- Uddhav Thackeray
- Nana Patole
- Sharad Pawar
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Assam MLA Bharat Chandra Narah quits Congress.
Assam: MLA Bharat Chandra Narah quits Congress after wife fails to get Lok Sabha ticket
Assam: MLA Bharat Narah quits Congress after wife fails to get Lok Sabha ticket
Will wipe out Congress from political landscape of Arunachal: State BJP chief
Shiv Sena's list of candidates will be out in day or two: Rahul Shewale