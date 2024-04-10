INDI alliance people insult 'Shakti' and ill-treat women; everyone knows how DMK treated late Jayalalithaa, says PM in TN rally.
PTI | Vellore | Updated: 10-04-2024 11:38 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 11:38 IST
- Country:
- India
INDI alliance people insult 'Shakti' and ill-treat women; everyone knows how DMK treated late Jayalalithaa, says PM in TN rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jayalalithaa
- Shakti
Advertisement