Anand was earlier called corrupt by BJP but now he will join the same party: AAP's Sanjay Singh on resignation by Delhi minister.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2024 17:52 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 17:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Anand was earlier called corrupt by BJP but now he will join the same party: AAP's Sanjay Singh on resignation by Delhi minister.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Sanjay Singh
Advertisement