PM Modi an instrument of 5-6 big rich businessmen of India. His job is to distract people from real issues: Rahul Gandhi in Kerala.
PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 16-04-2024 11:51 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 11:51 IST
