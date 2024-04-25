EC takes cognisance of alleged Model Code of Conduct violations by PM Modi as well as Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2024 12:43 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 12:43 IST
- Country:
- India
EC takes cognisance of alleged Model Code of Conduct violations by PM Modi as well as Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Model Code of Conduct
- Rahul Gandhi
- Congress
- PM Modi
- Mallikarjun Kharge
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Haryana CM criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, praises Modi's efforts to unite India
Rahul Gandhi criticizes BJP for spreading misinformation instead of changing history
Smriti Irani alleges Rahul Gandhi is backed by PFI in Wayanad LS seat
Notifying free bus service only for Muslim women on Eid is violation of Model Code of Conduct: Jai Ram Thakur
Rahul Gandhi, Kharge and Telangana CM extend wishes on Eid-al-Fitr