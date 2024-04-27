Goa as International Conference Hub: PM Modi Outlines Vision at Vasco Rally
PTI | Vasco | Updated: 27-04-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 20:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Our government engaged in making Goa international conference hub: PM Modi at election rally in Vasco, Goa.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China natural disasters cost $3.3 billion in first quarter, government says
BJP will not even win 200 Lok Sabha seats: Mamata Banerjee in Jalpaiguri election rally.
We will undertake recruitment to 30 lakh vacant government posts, start apprenticeships for youth if voted to power: Rahul Gandhi.
AAP will form government in Assam in 2026: Punjab CM
"Running government from jail unconstitutional...violates oath of privacy": BJP leader on Arvind Kejriwal