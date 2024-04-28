PM Modi alleges Congress colluding with banned PFI to secure Wayanad LS seat at Karnataka rally
PTI | Belagavi | Updated: 28-04-2024 11:55 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 11:55 IST
Congress taking help of banned PFI to win Wayanad LS seat: PM Modi at Karnataka poll rally.
