PM Modi Slams Congress in Karnataka Rally for Prioritizing Family Interests over National Concerns
PTI | Belagavi | Updated: 28-04-2024 11:50 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 11:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress has gone away from national interest, entangled in interest of a family: PM Modi at Karnataka rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
CM Siddaramaiah thanks NIA, Karnataka police for arresting Cafe blast accused
Court in Karnataka grants NIA 10-day custody of accused in Rameshwaram Cafe blast case
Farmer injured in tiger attack in Karnataka
Rameshwaram cafe blast: Investigating agencies to probe arrested accused' links with other terror outfits, says Karnataka Home Minister
LS polls: Rs 45.59 cr cash, alcohol worth over Rs 151 cr seized in Karnataka so far