BJP Chief Nadda: PM Modi Eradicated Caste and Religious Politics, Replaced It with Development
PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 28-04-2024 19:42 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 19:42 IST
- India
Earlier, politics was about caste and religion, but PM Modi ensured it is based on development: BJP chief J P Nadda at Odisha rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
