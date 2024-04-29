Congress nominee Akshay Kanti Bam withdraws candidature for Indore Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh
PTI | Indore | Updated: 29-04-2024 12:32 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 12:32 IST
Congress nominee from MP's Indore Lok Sabha seat Akshay Kanti Bam withdraw his candidature: Official.
