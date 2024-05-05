Nomination for Mandi: Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh to file on May 9

Congress candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat Vikramaditya Singh will file his nomination papers on May 9, he said in a video uploaded on his social media account on Sunday.

Vikramaditya Singh, Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister and a scion of erstwhile Rampur estate, is the Congress candidate from the Mandi parliamentary seat. He is the son of six-time chief minister late Virbhadra Singh and state Congress chief Pratibha Singh.

He is contesting against actor and BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut, who will file her nomination on May 14.

Vikramaditya said that he will work for his priorities, which include making Mandi a smart city, construction of Beas river front, connecting Pangi with Tissa through a tunnel and construction of Jalori Jot tunnel.

He also invited the people to Seri Manch in Mandi on May 9 where he will address a rally after filing his nomination, adding that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Pratibha Singh and other prominent Congress leaders will be present there.

''We will all take a pledge to make Mandi the number one parliamentary constituency in the country'' he added.

