Congress candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat, Vikramaditya Singh, will file his nomination on May 9th. He aims to make Mandi a smart city, connect Pangi and Tissa with a tunnel, and construct a Jalori Jot tunnel. Vikramaditya is competing against actor and BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 05-05-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 19:06 IST
Nomination for Mandi: Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh to file on May 9
  • Country:
  • India

Congress candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat Vikramaditya Singh will file his nomination papers on May 9, he said in a video uploaded on his social media account on Sunday.

Vikramaditya Singh, Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister and a scion of erstwhile Rampur estate, is the Congress candidate from the Mandi parliamentary seat. He is the son of six-time chief minister late Virbhadra Singh and state Congress chief Pratibha Singh.

He is contesting against actor and BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut, who will file her nomination on May 14.

Vikramaditya said that he will work for his priorities, which include making Mandi a smart city, construction of Beas river front, connecting Pangi with Tissa through a tunnel and construction of Jalori Jot tunnel.

He also invited the people to Seri Manch in Mandi on May 9 where he will address a rally after filing his nomination, adding that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Pratibha Singh and other prominent Congress leaders will be present there.

''We will all take a pledge to make Mandi the number one parliamentary constituency in the country'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

