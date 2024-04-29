HC: Kejriwal's Personal Choice to Continue as CM Must Not Infringe Children's Fundamental Rights
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2024 16:41 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 16:41 IST
Arvind Kejriwal's decision to continue as CM despite arrest is personal, absence can't allow kids' fundamental right to be trampled upon: HC.
