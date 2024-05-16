IndiaSkills Competition 2024 showcasing diverse skills and talent on National Platform

Shri Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE), today inaugurated the IndiaSkills Competition 2024 at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, New Delhi. This event, known as the country's largest skill competition, showcases the highest standards of skilling among the youth across diverse sectors.

The ceremony attracted over 900 students from more than 30 states and Union Territories, alongside more than 400 industry experts. Dignitaries including Shri Nilambuj Sharan, Senior Economic Advisor, MSDE; Smt. Trishaljeet Sethi, DG Training, MSDE; Smt. Sonal Mishra, Joint Secretary, MSDE; Smt. Hena Usman, Joint Secretary, MSDE; and Shri Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, National Skill Development Corporation, graced the event with their presence.

During his opening remarks, Shri Atul Kumar Tiwari emphasized that IndiaSkills 2024 is not just a competition but a celebration of skill, innovation, and determination, serving as a platform where dreams are realized and aspirations nurtured. He expressed confidence in the participants' abilities, noting their potential to excel at the upcoming WorldSkills 2024 in Lyon, France.

Over the next three days, participants will compete in various skills ranging from Construction and Building Technology to Creative Arts and Fashion, Information and Communication Technology, Manufacturing and Engineering Technology, and Transportation and Logistics. The event, culminating on May 19th with a grand closing ceremony, will feature competitions in 61 skills, with 47 onsite and 14 offsite in states like Karnataka, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat.

Shri Ved Mani Tiwari highlighted that IndiaSkills plays a pivotal role in fostering creativity, nurturing aspirations, and promoting inclusivity. It also contributes to building equal societies by creating engagement opportunities with industry leaders, educational partners, and international counterparts.

Additionally, for the first time, IndiaSkills participants will earn credits within the National Credit Framework, aligning with the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) to creditize learning outcomes. This alignment empowers participants to pursue thriving careers in their chosen fields. A new competition information system, Qrencia, has also been incorporated this year to enhance the competition's management.

The IndiaSkills Competition 2024 not only showcases the talents of Indian youth but also plays a crucial role in encouraging more young people to pursue vocational training and skill development, thereby laying the foundation for a skilled workforce that can drive national progress and innovation.