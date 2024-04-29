IMA Chief Emphasizes Coexistence and Respect Between Traditional and Non-Allopathic Medicine
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2024 18:23 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 18:23 IST
Not against traditional systems of medicine, we have lived together and respect each other: IMA chief on non-allopathic forms of medicine.
