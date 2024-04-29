PM Modi highlights tangible outcomes of "reform, perform, transform" mission at Pune rally
PTI | Pune | Updated: 29-04-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 19:32 IST
- Country:
- India
Results of our "reform, perform, transform" mission visible in various sectors: PM Modi at election rally in Pune, Maharashtra.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
We need exceptional performance to beat RCB: SRH coach Vettori
BJP manifesto aims to transform people's dreams into reality: Haryana CM
Will Smith electrifies Coachella crowd with surprise 'Men in Black' performance alongside J Balvin
King to perform in Bangladesh
Delaware legislators perform Bhangra to celebrate Vaisakhi