PM Modi Rejects Religion-Based Reservations at Pune Poll Rally
PTI | Pune | Updated: 29-04-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 20:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Till I am alive, I won't allow religion-based reservation in the country: PM Modi at poll rally in Pune.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
INDIA bloc leaders are seeking votes to change Constitution to provide religion-based reservation: PM Modi at Bareilly rally.
Congress determined to weaken OBC quota by giving religion-based reservation: PM Modi
Reservation will continue until there is absolute equality: Chhattisgarh Dy CM Vijay Sharma