It illustrates political space given in Canada to separatism, extremism, violence: MEA on pro-Khalistan slogans at event in Canada.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 20:30 IST
- Country:
- India
It illustrates political space given in Canada to separatism, extremism, violence: MEA on pro-Khalistan slogans at event in Canada.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- pro-Khalistan
- Canada
Advertisement