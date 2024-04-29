PM Modi Addresses Rally in Pune: 'Congress Planning to Tax Inheritance'
PTI | Pune | Updated: 29-04-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 20:31 IST
Congress planning to impose inheritance tax, meaning they will take half of your wealth: PM Modi in Pune rally.
