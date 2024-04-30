Prajwal Revanna Suspended: Union Minister Backs 'Full Might of Law'
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2024 13:22 IST | Created: 30-04-2024 13:22 IST
- Country:
- India
Glad that JD(S) suspended Prajwal Revanna, will push for full might of law against accused: Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Excise scam: Court sends BRS leader K Kavitha to judicial custody till April 23 in corruption case lodged by CBI.
Delhi HC refuses to quash FIR against man accused of using PM Modi's name, picture for collecting funds
Political parties intensify election campaigning enduring hot weather in Karnataka
Five Karnataka HC additional judges made permanent judges
Tennis-Brazilian umpire suspended until 2031 for corruption and betting violations