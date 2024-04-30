Adityanath Predicts Third Term for Modi Government Based on Polling Data in 191 LS Seats
PTI | Baharampur | Updated: 30-04-2024 13:38 IST | Created: 30-04-2024 13:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Polling in 191 LS seats held so far indicate third term for Modi govt: Adityanath at rally in Bengal's Baharampur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Google SCO
- Modi govt
- third term
- LS seats
- polling
- 191
- Adityanath
- Bengal
- Bahrampur
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Paid holiday declared for voters on polling day in NCT of Delhi
Amit Shah holds road show in Jaipur, says BJP will win all LS seats in Rajasthan
Exercise to ferry polling personnel in helicopters begins amid tight security in Naxalite-hit Bastar
As polling for LS elections nears in TN, CM Stalin holds roadshow in North Chennai constituency
Election officials, EVMs airlifted to four remote polling booths in Arunachal