Prime Minister Andy Burnham risked reopening the ​bitter division over Britain's departure from the European Union ​on Tuesday by vowing to seek ‌a consensus ​on closer ties with the bloc.

The promise comes 10 years after Britain voted to leave the EU — a decade marked by political instability, weak economic growth and ‌a divisive debate about how closely the country should tie its fortunes to those of its nearest and largest trading partner. "Brexit has done more harm than good," Burnham told the Labour Party Conference on Tuesday, setting out the November summit with the ‌EU as the next step in rebuilding ties in a bid to improve growth and prosperity.

"I will take ‌the opportunity around the summit to lay out to you, to lay out to the country, what I believe the different options are for Britain's long-term relationship with our European partners," he said ahead of a planned meeting between the UK and the bloc. "I will see if we ⁠can find ​consensus around one," he added.

GEOPOLITICS ⁠RESHAPES ALLIANCES The pursuit of a reformed alliance with the EU is in line with that of his predecessor Keir Starmer, whom he ⁠replaced in July, but the desire to find a consensus will test his political skill in a nation still scarred by the tumult ​of Brexit.

Burnham has previously said he wants Britain to rejoin the EU in his lifetime, but said ⁠recently he was not proposing such a step and that he respected the result of the 2016 referendum. His push for closer EU ties comes ⁠at ​a time when the threat of a wider war in Europe and Donald Trump's influence on trade, defence spending and wider geopolitics is reshaping alliances around the globe.

Trump has pushed Europe to take responsibility, and foot the bill, ⁠for increasing its defensive strength to deter Russia while at the same time using tariffs aggressively as a tool to protect ⁠and strengthen the US ⁠economy. In that context, Britain has tried unsuccessfully to join a collective European defence investment programme, and is lobbying Brussels to include it in a broader "Made in Europe" manufacturing programme.