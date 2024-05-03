PM Modi Presses Congress to Clarify Stance on Religious Reservations, Receiving No Response
PTI | Bardhaman | Updated: 03-05-2024 11:53 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 11:53 IST
- Country:
- India
I challenged Congress to give in writing about not providing reservation on basis of religion, but they are silent: PM Modi.
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- Congress
- Reservation
- Religion
- India
- Politics
- Government
- Caste
- Discrimination
- Equality
