"Wrong policies of Sukhu government led to migration of big industries from Himachal": BJP's Bikram Singh Thakur

BJP's Bikram Singh Thakur, former Industry Minister of Himachal Pradesh, while addressing a press conference on May 2 alleged that the state government, under the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, is floating anti-people policies in the state which is leading to the migration of big industries from Himachal. He also termed the sixteen months of the government a complete failure. Addressing a press conference, senior BJP leader Bikram Singh Thakur said that the anti-people policies and anti-industry atmosphere in the state have forced the industry to shift from the state.

He added, "During the last 16 months of the tenure of the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, industries have migrated from the state due to which the youth working in these industries have become unemployed. The government has created such an environment in the state that no industrialist is ready to set up industries and those industries which are running are also leaving them." Bikram Singh Thakur, who has served as the Industries Minister of the BJP government, made these allegations against the government during a press conference in Shimla on May 2.

Thakur also added that the Central Government had given big gifts like Bulk Drug Park and Medical Device Park in Himachal Pradesh but the Sukhu government has put them on hold. The industrial policy of the present government is not right due to which there is migration of industries from Himachal. "This government has done the work of strangulating the ambitious Chief Minister Swabalamban scheme of the BJP government. Today, the situation is that this government has abolished the Chief Minister Swabalamban Scheme and a liability of Rs 200 crore is pending," said Bikram Singh Thakur.

Thakur also lashed out at the government for the flourishment of mafia rule. "Mafia rule has flourished in Himachal Pradesh, especially in Baddi and Nalagarh. The Congress leaders of Himachal Pradesh have intimidated and threatened the industries only in the name of scrap, due to which there has been a migration of industries in Himachal Pradesh. There is an atmosphere of fear, mafia raj and hooliganism in the state," he said. Notably, Himachal Pradesh has four Lok Sabha seats: Hamirpur, Mandi, Shimla, and Kangra. The BJP had won all four seats in 2019.

The elections to the four Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh and by-polls to the six assembly constituencies that fell vacant with the disqualification of six rebel Congress MLAs will be held on June 1. (ANI)

