With an INDIA-bloc government, the public will have a PM who values collaboration and equality: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2024 11:41 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 11:41 IST
- Country:
- India
With INDIA bloc govt, people will get a PM who is first among equals, listens to others: Cong leader Shashi Tharoor.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Good Public Participation in election makes democracy stronger: Sarbanand Sonowal
"Cast votes to save democracy and culture of country": Gaurav Gogoi inAssam
"Fight to protect our Constitution and democracy begins today": Mallikarjun Kharge on 1st phase LS polls
Lok Sabha polls: Rahul Gandhi urges people to vote to "strengthen democracy"
Nima Sulaiman Joins HiLITE Group Board of Directors: A Testament to Generational Leadership and Women Empowerment