PM Modi Decries Lack of Congressional Action Against Maoists at Jharkhand Rally
PTI | Gumla | Updated: 04-05-2024 13:45 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 13:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress didn't take any action against Maoists to preserve party's vote bank: PM Modi at poll rally in Jharkhand's Gumla.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
