Soldier Dies in Terrorist Attack on IAF Convoy in Jammu and Kashmir
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-05-2024 22:13 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 22:13 IST
- Country:
- India
One of five soldiers injured in terrorist attack on IAF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district dies: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- army
- IAF
- Poonch
- Jammu and Kashmir
- terrorist attack
- soldier
- injury
- death
- convoy
- official
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israeli soldiers shot 2 Palestinians who attacked them, military says
Soccer-Tottenham's Udogie out for the season with thigh injury
Two Palestinians attack Israeli soldiers in West Bank, army says
One Frontier Corps soldier, two government officials killed in separate terror incidents in Pakistan's KPK
Israeli minister Gantz condemns US sanctions on IDF soldiers, calls it 'dangerous precedent'