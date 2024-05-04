RCB Dominate Gujarat Titans with Four-Wicket IPL Triumph
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-05-2024 22:47 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 22:47 IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Gujarat Titans by four wickets in an IPL match.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by 67 runs in Indian Premier League match in New Delhi.
Rajasthan Royals launch new cricket academy in Jaipur
Bengaluru Badshahs lift 5th Deaf Indian Premier League title
Karnataka Milk Federation to sponsor Ireland, Scotland cricket teams
Kent Cricket sign Australia quick Xavier Bartlett for first eight matches of T20 Blast