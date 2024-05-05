Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir on the horizon, remarks Rajnath Singh, but timeline remains uncertain
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2024 09:45 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 09:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Assembly elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir soon, says Rajnath Singh without giving a timeline.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tesla's Elon Musk postpones India trip, sources say
Elon Musk Delays India Visit Due to Tesla Commitments
INDI alliance unable to tell people of India who will be the combine's leader: PM Modi at rally in Nanded, Maharashtra.
Pakistan: Election Commission set for by-polls on April 21 as electioneering ends
Karnataka BJP Chief Vijayendra dismisses accusations of ''dynasty politics'' in appointment based on performance