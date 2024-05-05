(Eds: corrects typo) Congress wants to snatch quotas of Dalits, tribals and backwards and give them to Muslims: JP Nadda at poll rally in Surajpur.
PTI | Surajpur | Updated: 05-05-2024 14:23 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 14:23 IST
- Country:
- India
(Eds: corrects typo) Congress wants to snatch quotas of Dalits, tribals and backwards and give them to Muslims: JP Nadda at poll rally in Surajpur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Dalits
- tribals
- backwards
- Muslims
- JP Nadda
- Surajpur
- poll rally
- quotas
- corrections
Advertisement
ALSO READ
"UPA govt indulged in corruption, promoted nepotism": JP Nadda at Maharashtra rally
"Naked communal appeal": Tharoor on PM's comment that Congress will distribute private wealth to Muslims
"When I discuss plight of Pasmanda Muslims...": PM Modi slams Congress, SP in Aligarh
Congress has followed policy of appeasement but done nothing to improve social, economic condition of Muslims: PM Modi at Aligarh rally.
"INDI alliance defends those who are corrupt": JP Nadda in Chhattisgarh