AICC Spokesperson Radhika Khera Resigns, Alleges Injustice
PTI | Raipur | Updated: 05-05-2024 18:19 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 18:19 IST
AICC spokesperson Radhika Khera resigns from party, claims she was denied justice.
