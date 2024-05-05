PM Modi Slams Congress for Disrespecting BR Ambedkar by Announcing Restoration of Article 370
PTI | Sitapur(Up) | Updated: 05-05-2024 18:23 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 18:23 IST
By announcing to bring back Article 370, Congress has disrespected BR Ambedkar: PM Modi at UP's Dhaurahra rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
