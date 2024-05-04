"He is going to lose Raebareli too..." BJP's Purnesh Modi takes jibe at Rahul Gandhi

BJP leader Purnesh Modi, who had filed a defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat over his "Modi surname" remarks, took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as he mocked the latter's decision to contest from Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli seat, sensing defeat at Wayanad, where he is a sitting MP. Speaking to ANI, Purnesh Modi, who is also the BJP's in-charge for political affairs in Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu, said that Rahul Gandhi did not file his nomination from Amethi against Smriti Irani as he had lost the Congress' stronghold in the 2019 general elections.

"In my personal opinion, Rahul Gandhi doesn't seem to be winning Wayanad. This is why he has set out to eye Raebareli. He has lost Amethi, and he probably sees his loss in Wayanad too. He is going to lose Raebareli, too. He is not contesting from Amethi because he lost the last elections from there and he fears losing again," Purnesh Modi said on Friday. The BJP leader also exuded confidence in his party victory on both seats--Raebareli and Amethi.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi, who was expected to make an all-out bid to win back Amethi, was announced as the party candidate from Raebareli, the seat vacated recently by his mother Sonia Gandhi when she moved to Rajya Sabha. In Amethi, the family bastion that defected to the BJP five years ago, the Congress will be represented by Kishori Lal Sharma, a longtime loyalist of the Gandhi family.

Purnesh Modi further said that Union Minister Amit Shah will address a public rally in Damn on Saturday. "Amit Shah's public meeting will be helpful in attracting voters in the Union Territory. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is going to address a public meeting in Daman tomorrow. He will highlight Prime Minister Narendra Modi's future plans to develop the nation," he said.

The Lok Sabha elections for Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu is scheduled for May 7. The BJP has nominated current MPs Lalubhai Patel for Daman and Diu and Kalaben Delkar for Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Ketan Patel is the Congress candidate from Daman and Diu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)