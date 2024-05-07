Enforcement Directorate Arrests Top Aide and Domestic Help of Jharkhand Minister in Rs 32-Crore Cash Seizure
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2024 07:38 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 07:38 IST
ED arrests Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam's secretary and the latter's domestic help following Rs 32-crore cash recovery, say officials.
