Waqf Board money laundering case: Delhi HC grants interim bail to accused Daud Nasir for wife's surgery

The Delhi High Court has recently granted 15 days of interim bail to accused Daud Nasir on the grounds of his wife's surgery, who met with an accident. The trial court issued his release warrant on Tuesday after verification of the medical records of his wife. He is accused in the Delhi Waqf Board money laundering case. This case is related to the purchase of a property in Okhla for Rs 36 crore, out of which Rs 27 crore was paid in cash. This money is alleged to be ill-gotten.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma granted Daud Nasir 15 days of interim bail after considering the facts and submissions of counsels. "Considering the fact that the date of surgery has not yet been fixed and no fresh documents in this regard have been filed by the applicant, this Court directs that, subject to the applicant filing fresh documents regarding any date of surgery being fixed by the concerned doctor, the applicant may move an appropriate application before the learned trial Court and after due verification of those documents, the applicant shall be released on interim bail by the learned trial court for a period of fifteen (15) days, at least two days prior to the date of surgery of his wife," Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma ordered on May 10.

The trial court accepted his bail bonds until May 29. In terms of the Order dated May 10 of the Hon'ble High Court, he shall surrender before the concerned Superintendent, Tihar Jail, on May 30. Senior advocate Ramesh Gupta appeared for Nasir and submitted that the petitioner's wife had an accident and sustained an injury to spine.

Nasir's earlier bail application was dismissed by the trial court on February 22, 2024. While dismissing the bail plea of Nasir, the trial then noted that it is alleged by the ED that Daud Nasir, in his statement under Section 50 of the Act, stated about the purchase of properties in Tikona Park, Jamia Nagar, Delhi, for Rs 13.40 crore.

When confronted with the sale agreement with regard to the above property for Rs 36 crore, extracted from the mobile phone of accused Zeeshan Haider, he admitted the signatures on the certificate of him, Zeeshan Haider and Ayesha Quamar. The court had observed, "There is also force in the contention of the Special public prosecutor (SPP) for the ED that the accused persons have not been able to explain the difference in the amount of sale consideration of Rs 13.40 crores as mentioned in the Agreement for Sale datedSepetember 17, 2021, and the amount of sale consideration of Rs. 36 crore, as mentioned in the Advance Receipt cum Agreement to Sell and Purchase, with regard to the same property total land measuring approxmately 1200 square yards, situated at Zaidi Villa, TTI Road, Jamia Nagar, Okhla, New Delhi, or the source of funds, out of which payments for the said properties were made by accused Zeeshan Haider and accused Daud Nasir or the huge cash transactions which had taken place in respect of the said properties."

It was also stated that the investigation into the predicate offences in the FIR registered under the Daud Nasir case is pending, the court noted. ED has already filed a charge sheet in the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)