Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of Privatization Agenda in Gumla Speech
PTI | Gumla | Updated: 07-05-2024 15:16 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 15:16 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP hell bent to handover PSUs, railways to industrialists: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Gumla.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
