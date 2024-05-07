Trump Mistrial Request Denied After Lawyer's Objections to Stormy Daniels' Testimony
PTI | Newyork | Updated: 07-05-2024 23:55 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 23:55 IST
Judge denies Trump's request for a mistrial after his lawyers said Stormy Daniels' testimony was extremely prejudicial', reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Judge
- mistrial
- Trump
- lawyers
- Stormy Daniels
- testimony
- prejudicial
- AP
- keywords
- Google SEO
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hush money testimony expected to focus on payment to ex-Playboy model
Hush Money Trial: Trump Attorneys Cross-Examine Ex-Tabloid Publisher in Week 1 Testimony
The Hush Money Case: Testimony Resumes with No Ruling on Sanctions
Trump NYC hush money trial to resume with banker's testimony
Trump Faces Additional Sanctions Risk in Hush Money Trial as Key Witness Resumes Testimony