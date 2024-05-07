Mumbai Indians Triumph Over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Epic Batting Clash
Mumbai Indians scored 174 runs for three wickets in 17.2 overs against Lucknow Super Giants. Suryakumar Yadav remained unbeaten on 102, while Tilak Varma contributed 37. Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, and Naman Dhir were dismissed for 9, 4, and 0, respectively. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, and Pat Cummins were the wicket-takers for Lucknow.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-05-2024 00:07 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 00:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan c Mayank Agarwal b Marco Jansen 9 Rohit Sharma c Klaasen b Cummins 4 Naman Dhir c Marco Jansen b Bhuvneshwar 0 Suryakumar Yadav not out 102 Tilak Varma not out 37 Extra: (B-4,LB-10, W-8) 22 Total: (For 3 wickets in 17.2 Overs) 174 Fall of wickets: 1-26, 2-31, 3-31.
Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-1-22-1, Marco Jansen 3-0-45-1, Pat Cummins 4-1-35-1, T Natarajan 3.2-0-31-0, Nitish Reddy 2-0-16-0, Shahbaz Ahmed 1-0-11-0.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Stanišic scores late at Dortmund to keep Leverkusen''s record 45-game unbeaten run going
Hardik Pandya set to play 100th IPL match for Mumbai Indians
Normalisation of scores for CUET-UG, NET to be done away with: UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar.
CUET-UG, NET Exam Reforms: UGC to Discontinue Score Normalisation
Virat Kohli spotted at Mumbai airport as heads to Hyderabad for next IPL match