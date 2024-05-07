Mumbai Indians Triumph Over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Epic Batting Clash

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan c Mayank Agarwal b Marco Jansen 9 Rohit Sharma c Klaasen b Cummins 4 Naman Dhir c Marco Jansen b Bhuvneshwar 0 Suryakumar Yadav not out 102 Tilak Varma not out 37 Extra: (B-4,LB-10, W-8) 22 Total: (For 3 wickets in 17.2 Overs) 174 Fall of wickets: 1-26, 2-31, 3-31.

Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-1-22-1, Marco Jansen 3-0-45-1, Pat Cummins 4-1-35-1, T Natarajan 3.2-0-31-0, Nitish Reddy 2-0-16-0, Shahbaz Ahmed 1-0-11-0.

