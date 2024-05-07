Left Menu

Mumbai Indians Triumph Over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Epic Batting Clash

Mumbai Indians scored 174 runs for three wickets in 17.2 overs against Lucknow Super Giants. Suryakumar Yadav remained unbeaten on 102, while Tilak Varma contributed 37. Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, and Naman Dhir were dismissed for 9, 4, and 0, respectively. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, and Pat Cummins were the wicket-takers for Lucknow.

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan c Mayank Agarwal b Marco Jansen 9 Rohit Sharma c Klaasen b Cummins 4 Naman Dhir c Marco Jansen b Bhuvneshwar 0 Suryakumar Yadav not out 102 Tilak Varma not out 37 Extra: (B-4,LB-10, W-8) 22 Total: (For 3 wickets in 17.2 Overs) 174 Fall of wickets: 1-26, 2-31, 3-31.

Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-1-22-1, Marco Jansen 3-0-45-1, Pat Cummins 4-1-35-1, T Natarajan 3.2-0-31-0, Nitish Reddy 2-0-16-0, Shahbaz Ahmed 1-0-11-0.

