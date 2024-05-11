Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams BJP's disregard for Adivasi culture and tradition at Maharashtra rally
BJP neither respects nor understands culture and tradition of adivasis: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at a rally in Maharashtra's Nandurbar.
