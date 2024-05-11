Rahul Gandhi Accuses TRS, YSRCP, TDP, and Jana Sena of Being 'BJP's B Team' in Andhra Pradesh
BJP 'B' team means Babu (Chandrababu Naidu), Jagan (CM Jagan Mohan Reddy) & Pawan (Pawan Kalyan):Rahul Gandhi in Andhra Pradesh.
