Italy recovers to beat Albania 2-1 at Euro 2024 after conceding goal after 23 seconds

PTI | Dortmund | Updated: 16-06-2024 02:44 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 02:44 IST
Italy recovered from conceding the quickest goal in European Championship history — after just 23 seconds — to open its title defense with a 2-1 win over Albania on Saturday.

Nedim Bajrami thrilled a heavily pro-Albanian crowd inside Dortmund's Westfalenstadion by pouncing on a throw-in by Italy left back Federico Dimarco that failed to reach teammate Alessandro Bastoni, before taking a touch and smashing a rising shot inside the near post.

Within 16 minutes, the Italians were ahead as Bastoni headed in Lorenzo Pellegrini's cross in the 11th then Nicolo Barella struck home a first-time shot from the edge of the area.

Barella was one of five survivors from the team that started for Italy in the penalty-shootout win over England in the 2021 European Championship final.

Spain beat Croatia 3-0 in Group B's other game on Saturday. AP MNK MNK

