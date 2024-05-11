Congress amended Constitution several times, insulted B R Ambedkar: Union Minister Anurag Thakur to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2024 15:09 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 15:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress amended Constitution several times, insulted B R Ambedkar: Union Minister Anurag Thakur to PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP faces uphill battle, things not going govt's way: Shashi Tharoor to PTI on LS polls
Hemant Soren's Sudden Arrest Stuns JMM, Family: Kalpana Soren to PTI
Pakistan: PTI leader Ali Zafar says Imran Khan-led govt was ousted 'constitutionally'
Shinde to PTI: Balasaheb always prioritized party workers, Uddhav focuses on personal interests
BJP 'Lost its Grip' on Narrative, This Election is for Change: Shashi Tharoor to PTI