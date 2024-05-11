Muslims Not Insecure in India, Population Increase While Hindus Decreased: Anurag Thakur to PTI
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2024 15:13 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 15:13 IST
No reason for Muslims to be insecure in India as their population has increased while that of Hindus reduced: Anurag Thakur to PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
