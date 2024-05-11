People like Kejriwal, Sisodia, Jain facing corruption charges can never be welcomed in BJP: Anurag Thakur to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2024 15:33 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 15:33 IST
- Country:
- India
People like Kejriwal, Sisodia, Jain facing corruption charges can never be welcomed in BJP: Anurag Thakur to PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Akhilesh Yadav predicts BJP's decline in upcoming LS polls phases
Shivraj Chouhan's Delhi Sojourn: PM's Hint at Elevated Role for BJP Stalwart
If PM Modi can stop wars as claimed by BJP leaders, why can't he eradicate poverty, asks Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at poll rally in Gujarat.
Kharge Deflates BJP's Manifesto Claims: 'Modi's Lies Won't Sway Voters'
Ambala BJP candidate meets farmers' protest