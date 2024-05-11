NDA Set for Victories in Andhra, Odisha, and Arunachal Assembly Polls: PM Modi Predicts in Jharkhand
PTI | Chatra | Updated: 11-05-2024 17:47 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 17:47 IST
- Country:
- India
NDA govts will be formed in Andhra, Odisha, Arunachal where simultaneous assembly polls taking place: PM Modi in Jharkhand.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
After two phases of Lok Sabha polls, it is clear that people have decided to bring PM Modi to power once again: Amit Shah in Gujarat.
If PM Modi can stop wars as claimed by BJP leaders, why can't he eradicate poverty, asks Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at poll rally in Gujarat.
Congress Alleges PM Modi Seeks Retaliation After Karnataka Election Loss
"Will speak against MVA candidate Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj": Raut makes big claim on PM Modi
Unidentified Assailants Fatally Shoot Man in Jharkhand's Dumka District