"Religious Reservation Not Possible Under My Rule": PM Modi at Barrackpore Rally
PTI | Barrackpore | Updated: 12-05-2024 12:17 IST | Created: 12-05-2024 12:17 IST
- Country:
- India
As long as Modi is there, no reservation will be allowed on basis of religion: PM Narendra Modi at Barrackpore rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
