Kejriwal Promises MSP, Statehood for Delhi in Poll Guarantees
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2024 13:30 IST | Created: 12-05-2024 13:30 IST
Farmers will be provided MSP as per Swaminathan Commission report, full statehood to Delhi also part of my guarantees: Arvind Kejriwal.
